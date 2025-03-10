10 March 2025
EN

9th place finish in Europe

Shooting
News
10 March 2025 11:01
20
9th place finish in Europe

The European 10m Championship continues in Osijek, Croatia.

Azerbaijan’s national shooting team has joined the competition, Idman,biz reports.

In the men's pistol event, Ruslan Lunev delivered the best performance among Azerbaijani athletes, scoring 578 points and finishing 15th in the qualification round. Elvin Astanov secured 52nd place with 569 points, Vladislav Kalmykov ranked 54th with 568 points, and Rasul Mammadov finished 77th with 558 points. Unfortunately, none of them advanced to the final stage.

In the team event, the trio of Ruslan, Elvin, and Vladislav accumulated 1,715 points, placing Azerbaijan in 9th position.

The women’s shooters also fell short of reaching the finals. Among them, Nigar Nasirova achieved the best result, finishing 23rd with 569 points. Zeynab Sultanova placed 45th with 561 points, Leyli Aliyeva and Khanna Aliyeva both scored 561, ranking 58th and 50th, respectively, while Nazrin Abbasli finished 62nd with 553 points.
In the women's team event, Nigar, Leyli, and Khanna scored a combined 1,689 points, securing another 9th-place finish for Azerbaijan.

Additionally, mixed team rifle events took place. Jale Bayramova and Uzeyir Tapdigli finished 35th with 614.3 points, while Nurana Aliyeva and Ramiz Khalilov ranked 36th with 612.5 points.

The European Championship concludes today.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

16th shooter joins Azerbaijan team at European Championship
7 March 16:46
Shooting

16th shooter joins Azerbaijan team at European Championship

There has been a change in the lineup for the Azerbaijan Shooting Team at the European 10m Championships

Azerbaijani snipers to compete at ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025
5 March 15:00
Shooting

Azerbaijani snipers to compete at ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025

The list of participants for the Buenos Aires stage of the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup has been finalized
14th place for Azerbaijan at European Championship
5 March 09:53
Shooting

14th place for Azerbaijan at European Championship

2025 European Championships 10m Juniors continues in Osijek, Croatia, with mixed team events

Azerbaijan national team falls just short of a medal
3 March 17:56
Shooting

Azerbaijan national team falls just short of a medal

2025 European Championships 10m Juniors are in full swing

10th place for Azerbaijan at 2025 European Championships Juniors
3 March 16:45
Shooting

10th place for Azerbaijan at 2025 European Championships Juniors

The 2025 European Championships 10m Juniors has kicked off in Osijek, Croatia

International refereeing courses in Baku - PHOTO
1 March 13:50
Shooting

International refereeing courses in Baku - PHOTO

The event was organized at the Baku Shooting Center

Most read

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?
8 March 13:24
MMA

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Second day of World Cup qualification concludes
7 March 18:24
Gymnastics

Second day of World Cup qualification concludes

The second day of qualification at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku has come to a close

Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team