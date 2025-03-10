9th place finish in Europe

The European 10m Championship continues in Osijek, Croatia.

Azerbaijan’s national shooting team has joined the competition, Idman,biz reports.

In the men's pistol event, Ruslan Lunev delivered the best performance among Azerbaijani athletes, scoring 578 points and finishing 15th in the qualification round. Elvin Astanov secured 52nd place with 569 points, Vladislav Kalmykov ranked 54th with 568 points, and Rasul Mammadov finished 77th with 558 points. Unfortunately, none of them advanced to the final stage.

In the team event, the trio of Ruslan, Elvin, and Vladislav accumulated 1,715 points, placing Azerbaijan in 9th position.

The women’s shooters also fell short of reaching the finals. Among them, Nigar Nasirova achieved the best result, finishing 23rd with 569 points. Zeynab Sultanova placed 45th with 561 points, Leyli Aliyeva and Khanna Aliyeva both scored 561, ranking 58th and 50th, respectively, while Nazrin Abbasli finished 62nd with 553 points.

In the women's team event, Nigar, Leyli, and Khanna scored a combined 1,689 points, securing another 9th-place finish for Azerbaijan.

Additionally, mixed team rifle events took place. Jale Bayramova and Uzeyir Tapdigli finished 35th with 614.3 points, while Nurana Aliyeva and Ramiz Khalilov ranked 36th with 612.5 points.

The European Championship concludes today.

Idman.biz