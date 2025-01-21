21 January 2025
World Championship awaits Azerbaijani shooters in Athens

Shooting
News
21 January 2025 16:23
World Championship awaits Azerbaijani shooters in Athens

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has announced several changes to its competition schedule.

The World Championship in trap shooting, initially scheduled for October 8–19 in Malakas, has been relocated to Athens, Greece, reports Idman.biz.

Meanwhile, the World Championship in rifle and pistol shooting, set to take place in Cairo, Egypt, will now be extended by two days. The updated dates are November 6–18. This adjustment accommodates the inclusion of additional non-Olympic events such as moving target shooting, rapid fire, and competitions over 25m and 300m distances.

