10m shooting competition in Ruse, Slovenia continues.

The qualification stage of the men's pistol competition has ended, Idman.biz reports.

Both snipers of the Azerbaijan national team, who participated in the competition, advanced to the final stage. Vladislav Kalmykov was 2nd with 580 points, Ruslan Lunev was 6th with 576 points.

The decisive fight for medals, in which 8 shooters will participate, will begin at 19:15 Baku time.

