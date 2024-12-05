Azerbaijan shooters set for two World and European Championships in 2025

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has confirmed the calendar for the upcoming season.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan’s shooters will compete in two World Championships and two European Championships in 2025: World Shotgun Championship: October 8-19 in Malakas, Greece and World Rifle/Pistol Championship: November 6-16 in Cairo, Egypt

In addition, there will be two European Championships:

• European Rifle/Pistol Championship: March 7-13 in Osijek, Croatia

• European Shotgun Championship: July 23 - August 7 in Chateauroux, France

The first World Cup of 2025 will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from April 1-11.

Idman.biz