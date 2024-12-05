5 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan shooters set for two World and European Championships in 2025

Shooting
News
5 December 2024 15:31
22
Azerbaijan shooters set for two World and European Championships in 2025

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has confirmed the calendar for the upcoming season.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan’s shooters will compete in two World Championships and two European Championships in 2025: World Shotgun Championship: October 8-19 in Malakas, Greece and World Rifle/Pistol Championship: November 6-16 in Cairo, Egypt

In addition, there will be two European Championships:
• European Rifle/Pistol Championship: March 7-13 in Osijek, Croatia
• European Shotgun Championship: July 23 - August 7 in Chateauroux, France

The first World Cup of 2025 will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from April 1-11.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan national team wins Grand Prix title
23 November 13:26
Shooting

Azerbaijan national team wins Grand Prix title

The Azerbaijan national team has won two more medals in an International shooting competition for youth shooters in Smederevo, Serbia
Azerbaijani shooters shine at Serbia Grand Prix
23 November 09:20
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooters shine at Serbia Grand Prix

The Grand Prix for Youth in Shooting Sports was held in Smederevo, Serbia
8th in World Cup
15 October 15:43
Shooting

8th in World Cup

Nasirova was the only representative of the Azerbaijan national team in the competition
Nigar Nasirova into finals
15 October 13:18
Shooting

Nigar Nasirova into finals

The final stage of the ISSF World Cup continues
ISSF World Cup: Azerbaijan becomes 12th
7 October 10:41
Shooting

ISSF World Cup: Azerbaijan becomes 12th

The ISSF Junior World Championship held in Lima, the capital of Peru, has ended

Another medal at World Championship
6 October 23:34
Shooting

Another medal at World Championship

Sofia Barkhalova was on the podium in the competition held in Lima, Peru

Most read

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"
4 December 18:31
Football

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"

Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg
Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery
4 December 09:24
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery

The condition of Turan Tovuz defender Denis Marandici has been clarified, as confirmed by the club’s press service
Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO
10:40
World football

Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

With no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper
Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16
4 December 16:18
Football

Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16

Granada's French goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, delivered an impressive performance in the Copa del Rey