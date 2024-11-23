Azerbaijan national team wins Grand Prix title

The Azerbaijan national team has won two more medals in an International shooting competition for youth shooters in Smederevo, Serbia.

According to Idman.biz, in the 10-meter pneumatic pistol shooting competition, the boys' team claimed the championship title in the team event.

The girls' team, on the other hand, finished the Grand Prix with a silver medal.

Earlier, Vladislav Kalmıkov won a gold medal, Leyli Aliyeva earned a silver, and Imran Garayev secured a bronze medal in the 10-meter shooting competition.

Idman.biz