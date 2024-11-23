24 November 2024
Azerbaijan national team wins Grand Prix title

Shooting
News
23 November 2024 13:26
The Azerbaijan national team has won two more medals in an International shooting competition for youth shooters in Smederevo, Serbia.

According to Idman.biz, in the 10-meter pneumatic pistol shooting competition, the boys' team claimed the championship title in the team event.

The girls' team, on the other hand, finished the Grand Prix with a silver medal.

Earlier, Vladislav Kalmıkov won a gold medal, Leyli Aliyeva earned a silver, and Imran Garayev secured a bronze medal in the 10-meter shooting competition.

