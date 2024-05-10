10 May 2024
EN

Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers

Shooting
News
10 May 2024 10:10
Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers

The World Shooting Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that 4 types of competitions will be held today.

In the 25m pistol shooting, the men will complete the qualifying round and the women will determine the winners. The ladies will test their accuracy in the classification in shooting from a distance of 50 m from three positions. Both qualification and finals will take place in skit mixed team competitions.

7 snipers of the Azerbaijan national team will be in front of the target. Ruslan Lunev, Jafar Sultanli and Ilham Garayev will conclude the competition in pistol shooting from a distance of 25 m. Two Azerbaijani athletes will perform in the skeet shooting.

Niyaz Aghazade and Nurlana Jafarova and Fuad Gurbanov and Regina Meftahaddinova are competing for a place in the final.

It should be noted that the World Cup will last until May 12.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place
16:33
Shooting

Ruslan Lunev took the 24th place

The qualification stage of the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category

World record set in Baku - PHOTO
13:10
Shooting

World record set in Baku - PHOTO

The World Shooting Cup continues in Baku
The finalists have been determined in the skit
9 May 15:34
Shooting

The finalists have been determined in the skit

The qualification stage of the shooting World Cup held in Baku has ended in one more category
Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup
9 May 14:51
Shooting

Jafarova was 9th in the World Cup

None of the Azerbaijani shooters qualified for the decisive round
World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters
9 May 11:37
Shooting

World Cup: An early farewell to Azerbaijani shooters

After two days of competition, 8 out of 64 shooters reached the finals
A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round
9 May 10:22
Shooting

A chance for 17 Azerbaijani snipers to qualify for the final round

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues

Most read

World Club of April 2024
09:34
Football

World Club of April 2024

IFFHS has determined the 5 teams with the most points in April
Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else
9 May 10:58
Football

Carlo Ancelotti's Champions League record - beat everyone else

He has set a new record in the Champions League
Comeback, records and nightmare
9 May 11:52
Football

Comeback, records and nightmare

IFFHS prepared a statistical report on the match that ended with a 2:1 victory of the Spaniards
Khoselu goes down in history
9 May 09:18
Football

Khoselu goes down in history

He was the author of his team's comeback