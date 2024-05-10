Classification test for Azerbaijani snipers

The World Shooting Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that 4 types of competitions will be held today.

In the 25m pistol shooting, the men will complete the qualifying round and the women will determine the winners. The ladies will test their accuracy in the classification in shooting from a distance of 50 m from three positions. Both qualification and finals will take place in skit mixed team competitions.

7 snipers of the Azerbaijan national team will be in front of the target. Ruslan Lunev, Jafar Sultanli and Ilham Garayev will conclude the competition in pistol shooting from a distance of 25 m. Two Azerbaijani athletes will perform in the skeet shooting.

Niyaz Aghazade and Nurlana Jafarova and Fuad Gurbanov and Regina Meftahaddinova are competing for a place in the final.

It should be noted that the World Cup will last until May 12.

Idman.biz