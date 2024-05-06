6 May 2024
EN

World Cup: Early farewell 5 Azerbaijani shooters

Shooting
News
6 May 2024 11:29
The qualification round of the women's 25 m pistol shooting competition at the World Shooting Cup held in Baku has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that 69 snipers have determined the owners of 8 tickets to the final stage.

5 shooters of the Azerbaijan national team stopped the fight. The best representative Khanna Aliyeva was 36th with 574 points. Zeynab Sultanova took the 52nd place (571 points), Hagigat Atayeva took the 54th place (569 points), Nigar Nasirova took the 60th place (565 points), and Leyli Aliyeva took the 66th place (549 points).

It should be noted that the final stage will take place tomorrow.

Idman.biz

Tags:

