4 May 2024
EN

Baku test of 14 Azerbaijani snipers

Shooting
News
4 May 2024 12:25
The World Shooting Cup continues in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that 14 shooters of the Azerbaijan national team will go to the target today.

Today will also find three sets of medal winners. Men and women will test their accuracy in the final round of air pistol shooting at a distance of 10 m. The representatives of the Azerbaijan national team in this category stopped the fight in the classification.

On the fourth day of the competition, both men and women started fighting in the trap type of stand shooting. Azerbaijani national snipers Aydan Jamalova, Narmin Jafarova, Aydan Babayeva, Aylin Guliyeva, Ulviyya Eyvazova, as well as Alimirza Guliyev, Kamil Madatov, Murtaza Novruzlu, Ali Huseynli, Sabir Mehdizade participated in the competition.

A mixed team competition in 10 m rifle shooting will also take place today. Azerbaijan will be represented by two couples in both the classification and the finals, which will be held today. Nurana Aliyeva and Uzeyir Tapdigli, as well as Jala Bayramova and Ramiz Khalilov will join the comeptition.

It should be noted that the competition, which started on May 1, will end on May 12.

