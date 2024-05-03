10 Azerbaijani shooters seeking the bull's eye

3 May 2024
The shooting World Cup in Baku continues.

Idman.biz reports that the fight in two more types will be started today.

Both men and women will test their accuracy in the qualifying round of air pistol shooting at a distance of 10 m. 10 shooters from Azerbaijan will go to the target.

However, only our 3 male and 3 female snipers will compete for qualification to the finals and medals. Others will be content with just earning rating points.

The men's shooting competition will start at 11:15. Ruslan Lunev, Vladislav Kalmykov, and Rasul Mammadov will go in front of the goal for a place in the final. Haji Musayev and Elvin Astanov will fight only for rating points.

At 15:15 women will join the competition. Sofia Barkhalova, Leyli Aliyeva, and Nigar Nasirova will shoot for the final, Nazrin Abbasli and Zeynab Sultanova will shoot for rating points.

It should be noted that the first prize winners in Baku will be determined today in the 10-meter air pistol shooting competition of mixed teams.

