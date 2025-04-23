Official website for 3rd CIS Games goes live

The official website for the 3rd CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Games, set to take place in Azerbaijan, has been launched.

The announcement was made during the first official press conference dedicated to the event, Idman.biz reports.

The website — www.cisgames2025.com — will provide up-to-date information on the preparation process, competition schedules, sports venues, and registration for volunteers and media representatives, along with other important updates related to the Games.

Idman.biz