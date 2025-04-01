1 April 2025
Azerbaijan Actively Contributes to the Global Protection of Clean Sport

1 April 2025 12:05
The Azerbaijan National Antidoping Agency (AMADA) actively participated in the 2025 Annual Symposium of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), held at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland.

This year’s symposium, convening nearly 1,000 delegates under the theme “Going Further Together,” served as a key global platform for dialogue and collaboration in the fight for clean sport, Idman.biz reports.

The event brought together representatives from National and Regional Anti-Doping Organizations, International Federations, governments, WADA-accredited laboratories, athlete groups, and leading experts to engage in collective discussions on the future of anti-doping. WADA President Witold Bańka opened the symposium with a powerful call for continued global collaboration, highlighting both the Agency’s 25th anniversary in 2024 and the ongoing challenges—particularly around contamination in doping cases—that the community must confront together.

The AMADA delegation actively contributed to plenary and parallel sessions focused on WADA’s 2025–2029 Strategic Plan, research and innovation in anti-doping, and critical updates to the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards set to take effect in 2027. Key topics included the ethical management of whistleblowers, strengthening the role of the Athletes’ Council, and addressing contamination in doping control - a growing concern as testing technologies become increasingly sensitive.

One of the most engaging components of the symposium was the Ideathon session, where AMADA representatives joined other delegates in proposing innovative, solution-driven ideas to address pressing challenges in the global anti-doping system. The outcomes of these sessions were presented at the closing plenary, emphasizing practical and creative strategies for the future.

AMADA’s representatives also played an active role in sessions dedicated to digital innovation, ethical data governance, and the application of emerging technologies—including artificial intelligence—to enhance anti-doping operations and awareness initiatives. The importance of youth engagement, strategic communication, and amplifying the athlete voice were also highlighted as essential pillars for future success.

This year’s symposium stands as an important milestone on the road to the Sixth World Conference on Doping in Sport, scheduled for December 2025 in Busan, Republic of Korea, where the revised 2027 World Anti-Doping Code will be formally adopted.

AMADA’s meaningful presence and contributions at the 2025 Annual Symposium reaffirm Azerbaijan’s commitment to global anti-doping efforts and its active role in safeguarding clean sport through innovation, collaboration, and integrity.

