Conor declares commitment to building over 300 social homes: "Save Ireland, Vote McGregor"

Irish MMA star and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has sparked political discussions with a passionate social media post ahead of Ireland’s 2025 presidential election.

McGregor announced that he will complete the construction of over 300 social housing units this year—entirely funded with his own money, Idman.biz reports.

“This year, in 2025, I will have completed over 300 homes built toward social housing in Ireland. All my own money. There was a lie being spread against me (nothing new there) that these houses were for rent to buy. It spread feverishly and people eat it up and attempt to attack me like it was fact yet it is full on LIES. People need to wake up to the systematic attack that has been going on against me for many years. All of the homes I have built have been social housing to aid in Ireland’s housing crisis which I am very passionate about helping. I have been on the ground many times, day and night, assisting in supporting so many of these causes that affect our most vulnerable people. The profit on the decision to build social housing building is next to zero and I was advised massively against starting these projects. As well as no profit it is incredible high risk to complete these project to the best spec. But the feeling of knowing that I will have helped a family currently homeless or in hostels get their family home is priceless! I’ve been doing this years! I built homes and got them built in time in time for Christmas where families with children who had been without a home got housed in their forever home just in time for Christmas. That’s magical! They can say what they want, twist my words to a different meaning, lie on my name, but it will never work. I am as real as it gets. True blood Irish I would and will give my last breath for my country. My God, my family, my Country! Vote McGregor and I am telling you, Ireland’s housing crisis, homeless crisis, illegal immigration crisis, corruption practices and lack of accountability of those inside the Oireachtas will all be corrected! I promise massive success rates! My record is incredibly strong here in these brackets. I have supported immensely each one and highlighted many times the incredible and shocking amounts of ineptitude by those in power. It’s a must. I will need you to support me to save our country.

Save Ireland, Vote McGregor.”

While McGregor has not officially declared his candidacy, speculation has been growing. The 2025 Irish presidential election is scheduled for November, and reports have previously suggested that he is considering a run for office.

Idman.biz