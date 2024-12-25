25 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan - VIDEO

Other
News
25 December 2024 12:18
48
The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau.

AZAL has provided details about the incident, Idman.biz reports.

The plane was carrying 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67 people on board. There were no children among the passengers, and information about the injured will be provided shortly. It has been confirmed that there are survivors, and they are receiving initial medical assistance.
Kazakhstan authorities have been in contact with AZAL, and the country’s emergency rescue teams are providing the necessary operational support at the scene.

Footage of survivors from the plane crash in Aktau, Kazakhstan, involving an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft has been released.

The video was posted on the Baza Telegram channel, Idman.biz reports.

The change in route for Azerbaijan Airlines' J2-8243 flight from Baku to Grozny was caused by dense fog, as reported by the press service of Grozny Airport.

The aircraft, an Embraer 190, was initially diverted to Makhachkala and then to Aktau. While the initial reports indicated a hard landing, it was later confirmed that the plane had crashed.

Media reports suggest that the crash was caused by a collision between the aircraft and a flock of birds.

