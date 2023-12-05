5 December 2023
EN

Conor McGregor considers running for president in Ireland

MMA
News
5 December 2023 10:54
Conor McGregor considers running for president in Ireland

The famous Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor wants to become the president of Ireland.

Idman.biz reports that the champion of UFC in two weight classes thinks that there are 3 competitors among the candidates for this post.

The fighter said that if he becomes the president, he will do the best for his people: "My potential opponents are 78-year-old Gerry, 75-year-old Bertie and 74-year-old Enda. Each of them is inextricably linked to their party's politics. These parties only govern themselves, not the people. I am 35 years old. Young, active, passionate, new blood in this game. I listen, support and adapt. I have no bias or affiliation with any party. If I am elected president, the people of Ireland can be in power, not me."

It should be noted that McGregor is not fighting in the UFC in the summer of 2021. He suffered a broken leg during his loss to Dustin Poirier of the USA at UFC 264 and has been out of the ring ever since.

Idman.biz

