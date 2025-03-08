How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed.

Azerbaijani lightweight fighter will receive $300,000 for participating in the UFC 313 tournament, Idman.biz reports.

American athlete who will compete with our representative in the second fight of the night will receive a fee of $500,000. These figures are the amount that the fighters will receive regardless of the result. Fiziyev and Gaedji have the opportunity to win and other bonuses in the fight in Las Vegas, USA.

In the main fight of UFC 313, Russian Magomed Ankalayev and Brazilian Alex Pereira will face each other. In the title fight, Pereira will receive $1 million, and Ankalayev will receive $750,000. The Brazilian's earnings due to the victory could reach $3.5 million, and the Russian's could reach $1.8 million.

UFC 313 will start at 7:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz