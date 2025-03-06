Rafael Fiziev: "Victory over Gaethje will open the path to a title fight"

Rafael Fiziev, in the 70 kg weight class, believes that defeating former UFC interim champion Justin Gaethje will open the door for him to challenge for the title.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani fighter made this statement at a press conference ahead of UFC 313.

Ranked 11th in the UFC lightweight division, Fiziev responded to a question about a potential title fight: "I think it's possible. Beating a fighter like Justin, who is still in the top 3 of the division, will certainly make a statement and open up many opportunities."

Fiziev will face Gaethje in a rematch at UFC 313, scheduled for March 8 in Las Vegas. In their first encounter, the American won by decision.

