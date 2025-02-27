27 February 2025
Rafael Fiziev’s rematch opportunity - Facing Justin Gaethje again

27 February 2025 10:24
Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev has his next opponent and fight date confirmed.

The lightweight contender will face American fighter Justin Gaethje. Fiziev is stepping in as a replacement for Australian Dan Hooker, who withdrew due to a hand injury sustained in training, Idman.biz reports.

The fight will take place on March 8 as part of the UFC 313 event in Las Vegas, USA.

Notably, Fiziev and Gaethje previously clashed at UFC 286 in 2023, where the American fighter secured a unanimous decision victory after three rounds. Now, after two years, Fiziev gets his long-awaited shot at redemption.

