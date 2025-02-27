Rafael Fiziev’s rematch opportunity - Facing Justin Gaethje again

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev has his next opponent and fight date confirmed.

The lightweight contender will face American fighter Justin Gaethje. Fiziev is stepping in as a replacement for Australian Dan Hooker, who withdrew due to a hand injury sustained in training, Idman.biz reports.

The fight will take place on March 8 as part of the UFC 313 event in Las Vegas, USA.

Notably, Fiziev and Gaethje previously clashed at UFC 286 in 2023, where the American fighter secured a unanimous decision victory after three rounds. Now, after two years, Fiziev gets his long-awaited shot at redemption.

Idman.biz