Suad Salimova’s green flags: "My partner should kiss me before and after the fight" - INTERVIEW

An Interview with Professional Kickboxer and MMA Fighter Suad Salimova for Idman.biz

- Suad, I’d like to start our conversation by asking about your most recent fight.

- My last fight was on February 8th in France. I won by submission in the second round. I think it was an interesting match.

- Do you know when your next fight will be?

- No, it could be in a month or maybe three months. The timing depends on the offer we receive. When the conditions are right, I consult with my manager and make a decision. So, I can't say anything for sure right now. I’m in Amsterdam at the moment, and regardless of when I’ll fight, I’m continuing my training.

- I understand you’ve been living in Amsterdam for seven years. Was moving there related to your career, or was there another reason?

- Actually, I moved to Amsterdam because of my kickboxing coach, Mike. I came here initially to join a training camp. As you know, the Netherlands is one of the strongest kickboxing countries, and I wanted to gain more experience and meet renowned athletes. I liked Amsterdam, and I decided to stay.

- Was it only for that reason?

- To be honest, there were other reasons. About seven or eight years ago, MMA was not taken seriously for women. The situation has changed a lot now. Back then, I was constantly trying to get a fight. They used to say things like, "What’s a woman doing fighting? Go cook instead." I heard a lot of comments like this. But these things didn’t discourage me because I had dreams. I wanted to be a champion.

- Do you think this stereotype still exists? How does Azerbaijani MMA appear from an outsider’s perspective?

- In Baku, there are good coaches, proper gyms, and generally, the right conditions for training. The number of competitions has increased as well. Compared to ten years ago, the number of women in MMA has grown. This makes me happy. Overall, I always support both our male and female athletes, though I’m not sure if they support me. (laughs) Regardless of where we live, we all raise the same flag. I am a very patriotic person.

- Do you plan to return to Azerbaijan in the coming years?

- Right now, my work and my whole life are in Amsterdam. I have students here. As for the future, I can’t say anything for sure yet.

- You started sports at the age of 16 with Wushu-Sanda, then moved to kickboxing and MMA. If you didn’t start sports in childhood but at 16, there must have been a specific reason.

- When I was in school, I was very mischievous, always playing with the boys. I didn’t get along with the girls. Some of the girls would get jealous and fight me. I had quite a few fights, not just in school but also in university. That’s when I realized that if I didn’t want to be pushed around, I needed to practice some kind of combat sport. That’s how I started with sports. I began with Wushu-Sanda, then switched to kickboxing, and eventually, MMA became my choice.

- Is there anyone in your family who is also an athlete?

- No, I have one brother, but he works in a different field.

- Does your family support your career?

- Absolutely. My mom has always supported me. She gets very nervous when watching my fights, but I try to calm her down. I explain to her that I’m not fighting a dinosaur; I’m facing an opponent of my weight class. I also want to mention that my mom has supported me not just emotionally but also financially. When I was an amateur, I had to pay to participate in competitions. Especially when you’re just starting, you need a certain budget. Back then, my mom helped me financially, although I was also trying to make some money on my own. I remember when I was 20, I was studying while also working as an office manager. I used the money I earned to join competitions.

- How do you save money now?

- To some extent, I can. As a professional fighter, it’s possible to earn money. Bigger events mean more money. Where you fight also makes a difference. You know, in addition to the fight itself, sponsorship support is crucial in this field.

- Do you have a sponsor?

- Not yet, I’m looking for one. Right now, I handle everything on my own, and it’s very challenging.

- What’s preventing you from finding a sponsor? Is professionalism enough, or do connections play a crucial role?

- To be honest, connections come first. I’ve asked certain people several times to help me find a sponsor, but not everyone is willing to do that. I hope that one day I’ll find a good sponsor.

- You’ve been fighting for years, yet there’s no visible deformation or scar on your face.

- Of course, I’ve had injuries. It just doesn’t show. My ear has been torn, and my nose has been broken. I think these are normal things in the sport. If you're an athlete, you shouldn’t be afraid of injuries. You should consider all the risks and step into the ring. Nowadays, even models fight in MMA. It’s a great sport to stay fit and healthy.

- You have a degree in regional studies and speak several foreign languages.

- Yes, I graduated from the Baku Slavic University, and my major was in Greek regional studies. I currently speak Greek, French, English, and Russian. The languages I learned at university help me a lot. I also work as a translator at exhibitions and various events. In general, I’ve always believed that education is important.

- Why didn’t you pursue a career in sports?

- Because I didn’t want everything in my life to be just about sports. I thought I should have another profession too. In fact, I always wanted to be a lawyer. I love expressing my opinions. But I didn’t have enough points to enter the law faculty. Now, I think it’s a good thing I didn’t because if I were a lawyer, balancing it with sports would’ve been challenging.

- Earlier, you mentioned that your victory on February 8th was memorable for you. Was February 14th special as well?

- Having a partner who supports you is very important. I believe my partner should kiss me before and after the fight. And when we meet, he should shout my name. (laughs)

- What if you don’t meet someone like that?

- I believe everyone has their match...

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz