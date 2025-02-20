20 February 2025
Nazim Sadykhov: "Fighting Gamrot would be interesting"

MMA
News
20 February 2025 12:26
25
“I spoke about Gamrot last year; I want to test myself against a fighter of his level.”

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Nazim Sadykhov made this statement when discussing a potential bout with Polish fighter Mateusz Gamrot, Idman.biz reports.

Sadykhov noted that he had previously mentioned the possibility of such a matchup and reiterated his desire to challenge himself against top-tier competition.

Sport24 quoted Sadykhov as saying: “I would like to test my skills in that fight. Facing him is interesting. Gamrot is in the top 10. That fight would be very exciting for me.”

Sadykhov recently defeated Brazilian Ismael Bonfim at UFC Fight Night 251 in Las Vegas last weekend.

Idman.biz

