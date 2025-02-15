15 February 2025
Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night tournament will kick off tonight in Las Vegas.

Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Nazim Sadikhov will also compete in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani compatriot, who lives in the United States, will face Brazilian Ismael Bonfim.

Sadikhov has previously won 9 out of 11 fights, lost 1, and drawn 1. He fought his last fight on November 11, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York against Russian Vyacheslav Borshev. After three rounds of fighting, the judges recorded a draw.

