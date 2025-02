The next opponent of Azerbaijani MMA fighter Gunduz Nabiyev (84 kg) has been determined.

The athlete of the ASED organization will test his strength with Moldovan Andrei Chubotaru, Idman.biz reports.

Nabiyev's fight will take place within the framework of the GFC (Georgian Fighting Championship) league.

The match will be held on February 15 in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi.

Idman.biz