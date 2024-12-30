Karamov's belt fight

Vugar Karamov, MMA fighter of Azerbaijan and Gabala Sports Club, will take part in his next test tomorrow.

He will face the Japanese representative Roberto Satoshi in the Rizin tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The name of the 70 kg champion will be announced in the belt battle to be held within the framework of Rizin49.

Karamov won 6 victories in 8 fights within the framework of Rizin. In total, Azerbaijani athlete won 20 times in 25 matches.

