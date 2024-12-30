30 December 2024
EN

Karamov's belt fight

MMA
News
30 December 2024 17:04
18
Karamov's belt fight

Vugar Karamov, MMA fighter of Azerbaijan and Gabala Sports Club, will take part in his next test tomorrow.

He will face the Japanese representative Roberto Satoshi in the Rizin tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The name of the 70 kg champion will be announced in the belt battle to be held within the framework of Rizin49.

Karamov won 6 victories in 8 fights within the framework of Rizin. In total, Azerbaijani athlete won 20 times in 25 matches.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani fighter Farid 'BEK' Alibabazade to defend title in Uzbekistan
28 December 09:21
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter Farid 'BEK' Alibabazade to defend title in Uzbekistan

Alibabazade will face local contender Anvar Abdullayev in what promises to be an intense showdown
Khabib Nurmagomedov offers condolences following plane crash – PHOTO
26 December 17:42
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov offers condolences following plane crash – PHOTO

The renowned Russian fighter shared a post on social media, expressing his sorrow over the tragic incident
Khamzat Chimaev shares condolences following plane crash
26 December 14:01
MMA

Khamzat Chimaev shares condolences following plane crash

Russian UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev has expressed his condolences following the crash of an AZAL Airlines passenger plane
Azerbaijani athletes return home after successful performances at the World Championship – PHOTO
16 December 17:26
MMA

Azerbaijani athletes return home after successful performances at the World Championship – PHOTO

The MMA World Championship was held in Jakarta, Indonesia
Nariman Abbasov erupts: “They are fraudsters, everything was planned from the beginning”
12 December 18:01
MMA

Nariman Abbasov erupts: “They are fraudsters, everything was planned from the beginning”

Abbasov stated that while it was agreed the fight would be judged by MMA referees, this was not the case
Nariman Abbasov defeated in Moscow, Emil Novruzov skips fight - VIDEO
12 December 10:33
MMA

Nariman Abbasov defeated in Moscow, Emil Novruzov skips fight - VIDEO

Abbasov faced off against local fighter Marif Pirayev in a title bout

Most read

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
29 December 09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
28 December 10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans
Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed
28 December 17:42
Football

Liverpool leads Premier League title race, Arsenal and Chelsea’s chances revealed

The favorites for the English Premier League title have been revealed
Balotelli set to change clubs again
28 December 16:31
Football

Balotelli set to change clubs again

The Italian forward is expected to leave Genoa, the club he joined two months ago