10 December 2024
Azerbaijani fighter becomes World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO

MMA
News
10 December 2024 11:32
Azerbaijani fighter becomes World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO

The World Championship in MMA and Grappling has kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Azerbaijani athletes earned four medals on the first day of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Ali Mammadov, competing in the MMA category for athletes under 16, claimed the world champion title. In the 58 kg weight division, Mammadov defeated Czech athlete Oliver Tragan in the quarterfinals and Ukrainian fighter Yasheslav Atlasov in the semifinals. In the final, he faced neutral-status Russian fighter Maksim Dujak. Ali continued his winning streak, defeating Dujak and securing the gold medal.

Shamil Sharifzade also stood out in the 79 kg youth category, earning a silver medal after losing only in the final.

Adem Askerov (U12, 42 kg) and Ali Aghayev (U17, 56 kg) finished the World Championship in 3rd place.

The Azerbaijani team sent a total of 6 athletes to the competition.

