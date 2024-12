The match between the American athletes Justin Watson and Cole Palmer went down in the history of the league of bare-knuckle fights.

The meeting in the BKFC league was the shortest match in history, Idman.biz reports.

This encounter lasted only two seconds. Justin defeated his opponent with an early knockout.

The previous record of the league belonged to Uli Dias. He won by knockout in 3 seconds in 2020.

Idman.biz