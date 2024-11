The 66th series of fights in the Octagon League, organized by the MMA and Grappling Federation and ASED Fighting Organization, took place in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

As reported by Idman.biz, Azerbaijani fighter Gunduz Nabiyev entered the ring and faced Uzbekistan's Muhiddin Alimov. Nabiyev delivered a stunning knockout victory in the 2nd round of the fight.

Idman.biz