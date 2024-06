Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael "Ataman" Fiziev will soon enter the Octagon.

Idman.biz reports that the light weight athlete announced that he misses the fights.

He said this in a social network: "I miss the best job in the world. I hope that soon I will be able to shed blood in Europe."

It should be noted that Fiziev last entered the octagon in September 2023. He lost against Mateusz "Gamer" Gamrot from Poland.

Idman.biz