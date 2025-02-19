After Baku - six more stages of the Grand Slam, three Grand Prix, and the World Championship

Last weekend, the Grand Slam competition in Baku concluded, marking the second tournament of this year's Judo World Tour.

The upcoming calendar includes six more stages of the Grand Slam, three Grand Prix events, and the World Championship, which is part of the World Tour, Idman.biz reports.

International Judo Calendar:

February 28 - March 2: Grand Slam in Tashkent (Uzbekistan)

March 7-9: Grand Prix in Linz (Austria)

March 21-23: Grand Slam in Tbilisi (Georgia)

May 2-4: Grand Slam in Dushanbe (Tajikistan)

May 9-11: Grand Slam in Astana (Kazakhstan)

June 13-19: World Championship in Budapest (Hungary)

July 25-27: Grand Prix in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia)

October 17-19: Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

November 14-16: Grand Prix in Zagreb (Croatia)

December 6-7: Grand Slam in Tokyo (Japan)

Idman.biz