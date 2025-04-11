12 April 2025
Azerbaijani acrobats start European competition

11 April 2025 14:30
Azerbaijani acrobats start European competition

Today, the European age group competitions in acrobatics started in Luxembourg.

Azerbaijani gymnasts performed first, Idman.biz reports.

In the competition held among participants aged 12-18, the women's group consisting of Ceyla Alizade, Gashang Agamoghlanli and Dinara Ibadova demonstrated balance moves.

Azerbaijan team scored 26,900 points and took eighth place, ahead of the Israel-2 and France-2 teams.

Azerbaijan is represented in the women's group competitions. The other three are Aydan Bayramova, Zeynab Yusifova and Nazrin Kazimzade.

