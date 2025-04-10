Acrobats' podium practice in Luxembourg – PHOTO

Today, the 2025 European Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics begin in Luxembourg.

The Azerbaijani team took to the podium for a pre-competition practice session, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the women’s group events. The first team consists of Aydan Bayramova, Zeynab Yusifova, and Nazrin Kazimzada, while the second team includes Jeyla Alizada, Gashang Agamoghlanli, and Dinara Ibadova.

These age group competitions are taking place ahead of the Acrobatics European Championship.

Idman.biz