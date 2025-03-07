Aliyeva and Simonov's opponents in the World Cup final - PHOTO

The finalists of the first day of the finals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku have been determined.

Tomorrow the medal winners in the women's pole vault and uneven bars, and in the men's freestyle, parallel bars and rings will be determined, Idman.biz reports.

The gymnasts of the Azerbaijani national team have also qualified for two of the finals. Deniz Aliyeva will compete in the pole vault with Teya Belak, Tyasha Kisseleff (both Slovenia), Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan), Greta Meyer (Hungary), Bengisu Yildiz (Turkiye), Protisha Samantha and Nishka Agarwal (both India).

Nikita Simonov's rivals in the rings competition will be Alexander Diab (USA), Kazuki Matsumi (Japan), Zhiwei Meng (China), Yunus Gundogdu (Turkiye), Vladislav Khryko (Ukraine), Levan Shkiladze (Georgia) and Luka Bojanc (Slovenia).

Idman.biz