The opening ceremony of Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix began with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The anthem was performed in a classical style at the ceremony, and the stage layout reminded of the opening carpet motif, Idman.biz reports.

The stage inspired by the simple patterns of Khan Qarabag carpets reflected the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

After the opening, the competition started.

