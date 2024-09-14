Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc won the qualifying round - PHOTO

The ranking round of Formula-1 teams in the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan has ended.

Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc finished his tour on the first place among 10 teams, Idman.biz reports.

It is the 4th time that he has won the qualifying round held in Baku.

McLaren pilot Oscar Piastri and Scuderia Ferrari pilot Carlos Sainz took the next places.

----------

16:00

The qualifying round of Formula-1 teams has started at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan.

10 teams participate in the tour on the 2nd day of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix will end on September 15.

Idman.biz