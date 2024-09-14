14 September 2024
EN

Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc won the qualifying round - PHOTO

Formula 1
News
14 September 2024 17:15
39
Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc won the qualifying round - PHOTO

The ranking round of Formula-1 teams in the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan has ended.

Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc finished his tour on the first place among 10 teams, Idman.biz reports.

It is the 4th time that he has won the qualifying round held in Baku.

McLaren pilot Oscar Piastri and Scuderia Ferrari pilot Carlos Sainz took the next places.

----------

16:00

The qualifying round of Formula-1 teams has started at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan.

10 teams participate in the tour on the 2nd day of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix will end on September 15.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lewis Hamilton: "It is better not to make predictions"
15:58
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: "It is better not to make predictions"

"I still hope that we will be close to the leaders"
The sprint races of Formula 2 teams have ended - PHOTO
15:27
Formula 1

The sprint races of Formula 2 teams have ended - PHOTO

During the race, the pilots completed 21 laps
Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: The third free race is over - VIDEO - PHOTO
13:50
Formula 1

Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: The third free race is over - VIDEO - PHOTO

10 teams are participating in the competition
The next accident at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - PHOTO
13:46
Formula 1

The next accident at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - PHOTO

The pilot of Haas team Oliver Berman crashed the car into the barrier
One of the cars had a technical problem - PHOTO
13:32
Formula 1

One of the cars had a technical problem - PHOTO

The red flag was raised and the car was removed from the track
Max Verstappen said that he is positive after the first marches in Baku
12:20
Formula 1

Max Verstappen said that he is positive after the first marches in Baku

"The track is quite slippery, there are a lot of 90-degree turns"

Most read

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye
12 September 16:37
Football

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye

This was the 2nd game between the teams. In the first match, the Moon Stars won with a score of 4:0
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO
13 September 14:52
Formula 1

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first free run at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on "Formula-1" has ended
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today
Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban
12 September 18:00
Football

Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban

Bentancur responded to a journalist's request for a Son Heung-min shirt by joking that all South Koreans ‘"look the same"