14 September 2024
Max Verstappen said that he is positive after the first marches in Baku

Formula 1
14 September 2024 12:20
Max Verstappen, the three-time Formula 1 world champion and the current world champion, was pleased with the start of the race weekend in Baku.

Despite the fact that he was only 6th in the freestyle race on Friday, the mood of the Red Bull pilot is high, Idman.biz reports.

He emphasized that they are moving in the right direction on the track: "We have learned a lot, we just need to make some adjustments. I think we're in better shape this weekend and that can't help but make us happy. The second exercise was a bit more difficult than the first. There were problems with visibility: when the sun goes down, there is a glare between the buildings. The track is quite slippery, there are a lot of 90-degree turns, so the balance still needs to be improved."

