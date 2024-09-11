12 September 2024
Daniel Ricciardo: "Well done Baku"

"It’s a proper track and like any street circuit, you need to find the limits quickly."

AlphaTauri pilot Daniel Ricciardo said this, Idman.biz reports.

The Australian driver won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017 when he played for Red Bull. Therefore, he has good memories of the competition in Baku.

“I’m looking forward to Baku, it’s a proper track and like any street circuit, you need to find the limits quickly. I know the team in Faenza have been pushing hard and I’m eager to try the new floor this weekend. It’ll be a good challenge but I’m confident we can come away with some points. Well done Baku," said Ricciardo.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 13-15.

Idman.biz

