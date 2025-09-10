New European interest in Qarabag striker Nariman Akhundzada

National team and “Qarabag” striker Nariman Akhundzada has attracted new suitors.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the young forward’s performances in the three qualifying rounds of the Champions League have increased interest in him.

Most recently, clubs from three European countries have made offers. Managers from Sweden, Denmark, and Poland have contacted “Qarabag” regarding the former “Khazar Lankaran” player.

Representatives from the “Old Continent” have inquired about Akhundzada’s contract terms and release clause.

Back in the summer of 2024, there was also interest in Nariman from Saudi Arabia. The Arab side was prepared to pay the striker, whose current monthly salary at “Qarabag” is 12,000 manats, three times more.

Although the player himself leaned toward accepting the offer from Saudi Arabia, “Qarabag” did not agree to formalize negotiations.

