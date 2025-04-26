DECISION from Milan about its striker

Milan has made its decision regarding the footballer Samuel Chukwueze.

Italian club intends to sell the striker of the Nigerian national team, Idman.biz reports.

The forward is not included in the plans of the representative of the Serie A. Therefore, it is planned to sell him in the summer transfer window. 25-year-old striker is of interest to clubs in England, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Chukwueze moved to Milan from Villarreal in 2023. The forward, whose contract will expire in 2028, has scored 5 goals and 1 assist in 33 matches of the current season.

Idman.biz