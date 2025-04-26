26 April 2025
Official statement from Real Madrid: No plans to withdraw from final

Real Madrid has confirmed that they will not be withdrawing from the Spanish Cup final.

The club issued an official statement on its website addressing the rumors, Idman.biz reports.

Earlier, Madrid had voiced objections regarding the referee appointments for their final match against Barcelona, leading to speculation in the Spanish media that the team might refuse to take part in the game. However, Real Madrid clarified that no such decision was ever considered.

The highly anticipated Barcelona vs. Real Madrid final will take place in Seville, kicking off at 00:00.

