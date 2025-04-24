New record for Qarabag in Azerbaijan Cup

Qarabag FK has set a new record in the Azerbaijan Cup by reaching the final for the 12th time in the club’s history.

The Aghdam-based club, led by head coach Gurban Gurbanov, secured their place in the final after overcoming Araz-Nakhchivan in the semifinals with an aggregate score of 3–1 (0–1, 3–0), Idman.biz reports.

With this achievement, Qarabag surpasses Neftchi, who have reached the final 11 times, making Qarabağ the most frequent finalist in the competition’s history.

Of their previous 11 final appearances, Qarabag has lifted the trophy 8 times—most recently in the 2023/24 season—and finished as runners-up on three occasions.

Qarabag’s Azerbaijan Cup final record:

Winners: 1993, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2021/22, 2023/24

Runners-up: 1995/96, 1997/98, 1999/2000

Idman.biz