AFFA officials attend UEFA event

Farida Lutfaliyeva, the VAR project coordinator at AFFA, and Christof Dierick, a VAR instructor, have taken part in a UEFA event held in Portugal.
The event, titled the “UEFA VAR Symposium,” covered a range of important topics, Idman.biz reports.
Key discussions included:
• The future of VAR communication systems
• Potential changes to the principles of VAR operation
• The original purpose behind VAR’s creation
• Achievements and challenges encountered
• Directions for future development
• The importance of establishing consistent and transparent communication during matches
The UEFA VAR Symposium will conclude on April 24.
