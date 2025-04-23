AFFA officials attend UEFA event

Farida Lutfaliyeva, the VAR project coordinator at AFFA, and Christof Dierick, a VAR instructor, have taken part in a UEFA event held in Portugal.

The event, titled the “UEFA VAR Symposium,” covered a range of important topics, Idman.biz reports.

Key discussions included:

• The future of VAR communication systems

• Potential changes to the principles of VAR operation

• The original purpose behind VAR’s creation

• Achievements and challenges encountered

• Directions for future development

• The importance of establishing consistent and transparent communication during matches

The UEFA VAR Symposium will conclude on April 24.

