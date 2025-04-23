Barcelona set shooting record in narrow win over Mallorca

FC Barcelona made headlines with a dominant attacking display in their 1–0 victory over Mallorca in LaLiga, registering an astonishing 40 shots on goal.

This marks the highest number of shots recorded by any team in Europe’s top five leagues over the past three seasons, Idman.biz reports.

It’s also a club record for Barcelona since August 2015, when Sofascore began collecting match statistics.

Adding to the stats, Barcelona set another record in LaLiga by failing to score in the first half despite taking 24 shots — a feat not seen since the 2003/04 season. Five of those shots were on target, but none found the back of the net.

The only goal of the match came in the 46th minute, scored by Dani Olmo.

Idman.biz