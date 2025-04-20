Emin Mahmudov's 250th match

Emin Mahmudov played his 250th match for Neftchi.

33-year-old midfielder's anniversary coincided with the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He appeared in the 50th minute of the match against Qarabag (0:3).

Emin has worn the "black and white" uniform 201 times in the Premier League. He has appeared for Neftchi 24 times in Azerbaijan Cup and 25 times in European Cups. 4 of them took place in the Champions League, 11 in the Europa League and 10 in the Conference League.

Mahmudov scored 58 goals in 250 games. He scored 43 times in the Premier League, 6 in the Cup and 9 times in continental tournaments.

