20 April 2025
EN

Emin Mahmudov's 250th match

Football
News
20 April 2025 12:17
24
Emin Mahmudov's 250th match

Emin Mahmudov played his 250th match for Neftchi.

33-year-old midfielder's anniversary coincided with the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He appeared in the 50th minute of the match against Qarabag (0:3).

Emin has worn the "black and white" uniform 201 times in the Premier League. He has appeared for Neftchi 24 times in Azerbaijan Cup and 25 times in European Cups. 4 of them took place in the Champions League, 11 in the Europa League and 10 in the Conference League.

Mahmudov scored 58 goals in 250 games. He scored 43 times in the Premier League, 6 in the Cup and 9 times in continental tournaments.

Idman.biz

Related news

Tomislav Misura: "Neftchi will save the season by winning the national cup" - INTERVIEW
17:48
Football

Tomislav Misura: "Neftchi will save the season by winning the national cup" - INTERVIEW

Former Neftchi forward stated that black-and-white squad needs to be rebuilt
Leandro Andrade: “This is our dream”
16:30
Football

Leandro Andrade: “This is our dream”

The Portuguese footballer noted that the difference in the score could have been greater
Elvin Jamalov: “We will make our fans happy in the Cup” - INTERVIEW
14:47
Football

Elvin Jamalov: “We will make our fans happy in the Cup” - INTERVIEW

Neftchi's midfielder also shared his thoughts on the match against Qarabag.

Zira legionnaire: Our goal will not change in the match with Sumgait
14:12
Football

Zira legionnaire: Our goal will not change in the match with Sumgait

34-year-old football player said the following about his expectations for the match against Sumgait in the 32nd round of the Misli Premier League today
Yuri Matias: "We must definitely make a comeback"
13:43
Football

Yuri Matias: "We must definitely make a comeback"

Brazilian football player commented on the 0:3 defeat as follows
Benzia ends 9-match clean sheet
13:13
Football

Benzia ends 9-match clean sheet

30-year-old footballer has scored only 6 goals in the championship this season

Most read

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"
18 April 10:53
Football

Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"

Leo Messi hails Pep Guardiola as a football visionary
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe
WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash
18 April 16:05
Football

WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a mixed bag of updates on his injury-hit squad