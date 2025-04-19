WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat

Azerbaijan national team forward Mahir Emreli found the net twice in the German championship but couldn't prevent his team from losing.

The 28-year-old striker, who plays for Nürnberg in the 2. Bundesliga, scored in the 30th round home match against Paderborn, Idman.biz reports.

Emreli opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, giving Nürnberg an early lead. However, the team conceded three goals and failed to maintain their advantage. Mahir completed his brace in stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a 2–3 loss. He played the full 90 minutes.

After 30 games, Nürnberg sits 8th in the table with 44 points.

----------

17:17

Azerbaijani national football team player Mahir Emreli scored his next goal in the German championship.

28-year-old striker, who plays for Nuremberg in the II Bundesliga, scored in a home match against Paderborn, Idman.biz.

He opened the scoring in the 2nd minute of the match. The score in the ongoing match of the XXX round is 1:1.

Nuremberg, which has collected 44 points in 29 matches, is 8th in the tournament table.

Idman.biz