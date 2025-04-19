19 April 2025
EN

Ukrainian judoka makes football debut - will miss European Championship

Football
News
19 April 2025 13:50
6
Ukrainian judoka makes football debut - will miss European Championship

Ukrainian judoka, Darya Bilodid, who always attracts attention with her beauty, made her debut in professional football.

24-year-old athlete appeared in the 88th minute of the match (6:0) against Ladomir in the Ukrainian championship for the women's football club Metalist 1925, Idman.biz reports.

In October 2024, Bilodid was appointed the ambassador of Metalist 1925. In March of this year, he signed a contract as a football player with the world and European judo champion Kharkov club. He was given the number 77 jersey.

Bilodid announced after the match that he had not finished his judo career. However, the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games will miss the European Championship to be held next week.

Idman.biz

Related news

Mbappe's team relegated
14:42
Football

Mbappe's team relegated

The team was relegated to the country's third division for the first time since 1983
Conte's decision to leave Napoli
13:23
Football

Conte's decision to leave Napoli

Italian specialist has decided to leave the club at the end of the season
100th goal from Araz-Nakhchivan
12:24
Football

100th goal from Araz-Nakhchivan

It happened in the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League
30th draw from Turan Tovuz
11:22
Football

30th draw from Turan Tovuz

Turan Tovuz has drawn its 30th in the Azerbaijani championships

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?
10:33
Football

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, may be on the move
Manchester City’s transfer plan revealed
09:25
Football

Manchester City’s transfer plan revealed

The Premier League giants have set their sights on Juventus winger Andrés Cambiasso

Most read

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot
17 April 10:41
Football

Conference League quarter-finals: Chelsea, Betis, Fiorentina and Rapid eye semi-final spot

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals will conclude tonight with four second-leg clashes
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
16 April 14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”
Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham
17 April 10:27
Football

Europa League quarter-finals: Home challenge for Man Utd, away test for Tottenham

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals conclude tonight with four decisive second-leg fixtures
WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead