Ukrainian judoka makes football debut - will miss European Championship

Ukrainian judoka, Darya Bilodid, who always attracts attention with her beauty, made her debut in professional football.

24-year-old athlete appeared in the 88th minute of the match (6:0) against Ladomir in the Ukrainian championship for the women's football club Metalist 1925, Idman.biz reports.

In October 2024, Bilodid was appointed the ambassador of Metalist 1925. In March of this year, he signed a contract as a football player with the world and European judo champion Kharkov club. He was given the number 77 jersey.

Bilodid announced after the match that he had not finished his judo career. However, the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games will miss the European Championship to be held next week.

