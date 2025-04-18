WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

“He’s incredible. Truly impressive what he’s shown, what he’s already done,” Messi said in an interview with Simplemente Futbol about Lamine Yamal.

In a wide-ranging interview, Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead—including the looming 2026 World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

When it comes to his three sons—Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro—Messi describes them as completely different on the pitch. “Thiago is more of a thinker, more organized, more of a planner,” Messi explained. “Mateo, yeah, he’s more of a forward—he likes scoring goals and staying close to the goal. But honestly, he’s smart when it comes to playing. And Ciro, yes, Ciro is more explosive, more aggressive, more about one-on-one situations.”

Despite their differences, there’s one thing they all share: a deep love for the game. “They’re with the ball all day. They love it. They enjoy playing,” Messi said, smiling. “And the funny thing is—they all want to play the same position. Because of course, everyone wants to be number 10.”

Raising football fans in a digital age

Messi also noted how his kids are growing up in a football-obsessed, digital world. “They watch everything on YouTube… and they follow everyone—Mbappé, Vinicius, Haaland, Lewandowski, Yamal,” he said. The legendary forward spoke highly of Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal: “He’s incredible. Truly impressive what he’s shown, what he’s already done. He’s already been a champion, and now you see how he’s growing, becoming more daring.”

Living in the U.S.—and loving American football

Now based in the United States, Messi’s sons have even embraced American football. “At school, they don’t even play regular football—they play American football,” Messi laughed. “We were lucky enough to be at the Super Bowl. It was a beautiful experience. They loved it—they knew all the players.”

No pressure, just passion

Despite growing up under the spotlight as the children of one of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi says the pressure hasn’t hit his boys—yet. “They’re still little, very innocent. But the pressure will come later… when people start saying, ‘You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well.’”

Messi is mindful of not singling any of them out. “If I mention one of them, then later they’ll say, ‘Why did you say that name?’ So I’d rather keep it to myself,” he admitted.

Eyes on the World Cup—But taking It one day at a time

As for his own career, Messi remains cautious about long-term goals. “Yes, we’re here, and we’re not going to jump ahead… But the World Cup isn’t that far away. It feels like it is, but time flies,” he said.

Following a disrupted 2023 season, Messi is focused on staying healthy and consistent. “This year, I had a good preseason, I started off well, I feel good. But it’s a long year—starting now and not stopping until December. No mid-season break in June.”

He acknowledged the intensity of the year ahead, with competitions like the Club World Cup on the horizon. “I just want to live day by day, see how I feel physically, and be honest with myself—ask myself if I feel useful or not.”

"This year will be key to see what I decide regarding the 2026 World Cup.

"I would lie if I told you I'm not thinking about that…”

Family first, always

One of Messi’s greatest joys is watching his sons play. “They go to the club here to train all week after school. Except, I think, on Fridays—then they compete, they have a match. For me, being able to be there… it’s amazing.”

While Messi continues to conquer the pitch professionally, it's clear that his greatest pride lies in being a dad—and in witnessing his kids' growing love for the beautiful game.

