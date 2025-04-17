Medical seminar for team doctors – PHOTO

A seminar titled “Emergency Medical Situations and Injuries”, based on UEFA's Football Education Program, has been organized by AFFA for the medical staff of teams competing in the Misli Premier League.

The three-day seminar was led by Vyacheslav Khomenko, the head doctor of the Azerbaijani national football team.

The event also featured presentations by Oljay Bayramov, another doctor of the national team, and on the first day, Javad Jabbarov shared his professional experience with fellow participants.

The main objective of the seminar was to enhance the knowledge of club doctors, particularly in managing common football-related emergencies such as cardiac arrest, anaphylaxis, seizures, head injuries, spinal and thoracic trauma, and facial injuries — all in line with UEFA standards.

Idman.biz