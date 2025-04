Brazilian national team star Neymar has suffered another injury setback.

The Santos forward was injured during the Matchday 4 clash against Atletico Mineiro, Idman.biz reports.

Neymar, who has recently returned to action, was forced to leave the match early due to pain in his left leg, re-aggravating the same injury he sustained in March. The forward, clearly in distress, left the field in tears.

Despite Neymar’s injury, Santos managed a 2–0 win in the match.

Idman.biz