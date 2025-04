Officials from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) are participating in a seminar organized by UEFA in Lisbon, Portugal.

The event focuses on the organization of UEFA Fitness Courses, Idman.biz reports.

Aslan Karimov, head of AFFA’s Education Department, and Osman Rahimov, an instructor, are representing Azerbaijan at the seminar, which will continue until April 17.

Idman.biz