15 April 2025
EN

AFFA official: “Our efforts over the past year were praised by UEFA”

Football
News
15 April 2025 18:44
17
The projects carried out by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) over the past year have received positive feedback from both UEFA and representatives of other national federations.

This statement was made by Farrukh Ismayilov, Head of the Grassroots Football Department at AFFA, in an interview with Report following his participation in the 14th UEFA Grassroots Conference and Awards Ceremony held in Sopot, Poland, Idman.biz reports.

“At the conference, which brought together delegates from 55 countries, we held extensive discussions on the progress made in grassroots football over the past three years. Listening to and learning from the experiences of other countries — and sharing our own — was extremely valuable,” Ismayilov noted.

He added, “These kinds of educational conferences are important for helping us further improve grassroots football in Azerbaijan.”

According to Ismayilov, UEFA and representatives from other national federations commended AFFA’s recent grassroots initiatives and expressed their willingness to support ongoing and future projects. “We also hold regular online meetings with UEFA representatives throughout the year and integrate their expertise into our daily planning.”
Looking ahead, AFFA aims to scale up its grassroots efforts, particularly through its flagship project — "Football Lessons in Schools".

“Our goal is to expand the number of schools involved in the program and increase the participation of university students in football activities,” said Ismayilov.

He also highlighted other initiatives backed by UEFA, including “Football Lessons in Kindergartens” and the “Playmakers” program, both of which promote early engagement in football for children.

“We intend to broaden these programs and ensure that grassroots football isn’t just limited to the capital but also reaches regional areas across the country.”

