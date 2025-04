The final match of LaLiga's 31st round delivered excitement and plenty of goals.

Atletico Madrid hosted Real Valladolid in a dramatic encounter at home. Diego Simeone’s side took the lead in the first half, but the visitors leveled the score early in the second, Idman.biz reports.

Atletico responded strongly in the final 20 minutes, scoring twice to secure a thrilling 4–2 victory.

LaLiga – Round 31

April 14

23:00. Atletico Madrid 4–2 Real Valladolid

