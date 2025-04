Neftchi have recorded their 75th home defeat in the history of the Azerbaijan championships.

The milestone loss came during Matchday 30 of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

The Whites and Blacks were beaten 4–2 by Zira in what marked their 473rd home game, leaving the Baku-based team empty-handed for the 75th time on home soil.

Notably, the first goal conceded in the match was also the 350th goal scored by visiting teams at Neftchi’s home ground.

Idman.biz